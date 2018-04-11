We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Position in Carbonite (CARB)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carbonite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Carbonite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Carbonite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carbonite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carbonite by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of CARB opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $820.77, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. research analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, CAO Cassandra Hudson sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $126,363.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $31,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,535 shares of company stock worth $1,859,278. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

