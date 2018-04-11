We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 1,498 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 424,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,063,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $120,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,303 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 462,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 57,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58,980.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

