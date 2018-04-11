4,354 Shares in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Blackhawk Network by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackhawk Network from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Blackhawk Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackhawk Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

NASDAQ:HAWK opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,533.50, a PE ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.71. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. research analysts predict that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “4,354 Shares in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/we-are-one-seven-llc-takes-position-in-blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-hawk-updated-updated.html.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.