Wealthfront Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 180,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 62,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 227,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 312,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 160,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $82,002.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

