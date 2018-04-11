WealthTrust Arizona LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,755.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,494.78.

AMZN stock opened at $1,436.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $680,281.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.65, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $884.49 and a one year high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

