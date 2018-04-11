Weatherford International (WFT) Given a $4.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weatherford International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.92.

WFT stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,335.00, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 114.20% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $77,820.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 238,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 15,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $61,957.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,226 shares of company stock worth $165,523. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 989.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 139,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 126,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,985,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 2,565,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

