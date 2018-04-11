Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Imax Corp (IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imax in a research note issued on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Imax in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

IMAX opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Imax has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,388.91, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Imax had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

In other Imax news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $80,738.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,493. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $242,229.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $501,243. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imax by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,822 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Imax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Imax by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

