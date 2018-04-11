Facebook (FB) PT Set at $260.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.09 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Facebook stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $456,666.00, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $9,748,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,772,938 shares of company stock worth $1,187,169,241 in the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,115,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,215,867,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3,398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

