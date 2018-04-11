Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2018 – NetApp was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2018 – NetApp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings.

4/4/2018 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00. They wrote, “We are raising our investment rating on NTAP from a Hold to a BUY based on higher growth expectations, along with a major dividend hike and another multi-billion dollar share buyback. Our EPS for FY19 moves to $3.90 from $3.72 vs the street at $3.77. Rev to $6.2b, up from $6.1b. Our PT moves to $72 from $62 based on a 15x PE multiple when adjusting for the $13/share of net cash. We expect at a minimum a $2.5b multi-year buyback, but could as high as $3.5b, front end loaded, and the dividend to be raised 50%-100% from the current $0.80/annual 1.33% yield to a 2%-2.67% yield. All this can be funded from the repatriation and FCF. Attractive cash position and Free Cash Flow. NTAP is repatriating $4b of cash. Plus over the next three years they should have almost $4b of cumulative FCF, using approximately the mid-point of the prior guidance for FCF as a percent of revenue of 16%-22% (FCF was at 23% in 3Q18A).””

4/2/2018 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – NetApp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – NetApp was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We found a number of variables which will affect the year. Positive or neutral were 1) macro; 2) component pricing; 3) seasonality; negative 4) product discounting; 5) EMC-Dell & other competition; 6) industry trends. We keep our Hold rating, and base our $62 PT on a multiple of 16.5x our FY19E, well above the 2 year average of 13x but what has changed is a much better product line up, and now the ability to deploy even more of that $13/share of net cash in the form of an increased dividend or buyback. What is going right; macro, component pricing, seasonality. It is clear from many company earnings reports including HPE, NetApp, Microsoft, etc. that the global economic recovery, along with a tech super cycle, is supporting increased tech spending. HPE commented that their server price increases finally gained traction, and this helps even more as component pricing is flat to down. As per NTAP’s 160bp QQ gross margin drop, we do believe it was due to seasonality.””

2/21/2018 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NetApp is a provider of enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. The company reported stellar third quarter earnings and revenues on the back of strong product adoption. The company’s expertise in the flash array market is increasing its prominence in the storage area network (SAN) and converged infrastructure markets. The company’s newly launched hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is also expected to be a positive for the top-line growth in the long run. We believe NetApp is well positioned to enjoy steady growth driven by its diversified portfolio and strong distribution channels. These will drive demand for the company's products going forward. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, intensifying competition from bellwethers such as HP Inc., Dell, IBM and Oracle is a major headwind.”

2/15/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/13/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2018 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,254. NetApp has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17,034.53, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. NetApp had a positive return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $698,692.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $241,076.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,337.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,287 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,829,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetApp by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,127,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $670,873,000 after buying an additional 4,914,409 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,817,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after buying an additional 350,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of NetApp by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 452,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 329,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

