Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hansteen (HSTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hansteen (LON: HSTN) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2018 – Hansteen had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/27/2018 – Hansteen had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 145 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Hansteen had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 141 ($1.99) to GBX 143 ($2.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Hansteen had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a GBX 134 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Hansteen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 136 ($1.92) price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Hansteen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Hansteen had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 145 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

HSTN traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 126 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,001,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Hansteen Holdings has a 52-week low of GBX 115.90 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.90 ($2.09).

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.10 ($0.09) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). Hansteen had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 46.18%. The company had revenue of GBX 5,900 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

