Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $291.00.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $212.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.95 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has portrayed a splendid surprise history. While third-quarter fiscal 2017 marked the 16th straight quarter of earnings beat, the sales trend reversed after surpassing consensus mark for 15 consecutive quarters. Nevertheless, the company’s top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results in the quarter were fueled by market share gains and benefits from the loyalty program. Effective marketing initiatives, strength in prestige cosmetics, sturdy e-commerce business and superb salon operations also aided results. Notably, the company recorded 62.9% growth in e-commerce sales, which helped it to stand out amid intense online competition. Additionally, traffic remained favorable, which drove comps. Management reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2017. However, the company has lagged the industry in last six months due to strained margins. Furthermore, stiff competition remains a threat.”

3/12/2018 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $267.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $206.73 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/6/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $218.16 price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2018 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2018 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research.

1/22/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2018 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.61. 824,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,399. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $314.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,532.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

