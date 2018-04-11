Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aixtron (AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR: AIXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2018 – Aixtron was given a new €15.00 ($18.52) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Aixtron was given a new €20.00 ($24.69) price target on by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Aixtron was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Aixtron was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Aixtron was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Aixtron was given a new €11.60 ($14.32) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Aixtron was given a new €18.00 ($22.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Aixtron was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aixtron stock traded down €0.20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €17.71 ($21.86). 4,296,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2,180.00 and a P/E ratio of 295.17. Aixtron Se has a 12-month low of €3.27 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of €19.56 ($24.15).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services; and offers peripheral equipment and services.

