Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM):

3/8/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

2/7/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

1/18/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2018 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. 872,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.30. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $12,807.17, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.56 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.