Weil Company Inc. Invests $225,000 in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stock

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,764,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,393 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $974,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319,533 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $681,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,863,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,002.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

