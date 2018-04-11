Welbilt Inc (WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report $332.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.60 million and the highest is $338.50 million. Welbilt reported sales of $328.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $332.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 312.48% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Welbilt from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Welbilt (NYSE WBT) opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,886.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

In related news, COO Josef Matosevic sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $73,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,765 shares of company stock valued at $157,725 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 263,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Welbilt by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 74,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt, Inc, formerly Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc, is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market, offering customers operator and patron insights, kitchen solutions, culinary expertise, and implementation support and service.

