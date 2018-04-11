Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 117,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Coeur Mining worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $48,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,684 shares of company stock worth $209,514 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.86 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

CDE opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining Inc has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,446.45, a P/E ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

