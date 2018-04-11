TriNet (NYSE:TNET) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TriNet (NYSE:TNET) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of TriNet worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TriNet by 644.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 229,466 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in TriNet by 67.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 123,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriNet by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TriNet by 112.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in TriNet by 56.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNET opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,269.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.50. TriNet has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.33 million. TriNet had a return on equity of 102.76% and a net margin of 5.42%. analysts predict that TriNet will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $120.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 6,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $262,816.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,329.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 93,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $4,412,500.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,114 shares of company stock worth $17,977,509. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNET. ValuEngine raised TriNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised TriNet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TriNet to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TriNet (NYSE:TNET) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/wells-fargo-company-mn-boosts-stake-in-trinet-group-inc-tnet-updated-updated.html.

TriNet Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.