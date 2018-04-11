Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of First Solar worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,660 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Vetr lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.52 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on First Solar to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,301.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 20,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,314,678.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $112,510.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at $407,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,457 shares of company stock worth $2,004,033 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

