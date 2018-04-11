Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.76% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWM. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000.

Shares of RWM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 185,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,919. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/wells-fargo-company-mn-grows-stake-in-proshares-short-russell2000etf-rwm-updated-updated-updated.html.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

