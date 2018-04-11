Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.03% of Dean Foods worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,998,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,383,000 after buying an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,047,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,161,000 after buying an additional 323,688 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 413,402 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $12,991,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 726,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DF shares. Vertical Group raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In related news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 789,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.11, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. Dean Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Dean Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Dean Foods Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

