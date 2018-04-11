Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,973,324 Shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,973,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of Tutor Perini worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,466,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,580 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,405,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 516,367 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,134,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 216,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 441,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,748,120 shares in the company, valued at $127,953,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.86%. equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

