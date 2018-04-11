Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,418,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,966,000 after buying an additional 65,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,590,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,762,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after buying an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,641,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 194,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,209,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,524.21, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

