Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 236.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.80% of Rapid7 worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Rapid7 by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rapid7 by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,192.69, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.69%. The business had revenue of $57.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 16,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $457,214.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $500,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,364,381 shares of company stock valued at $75,944,550. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

