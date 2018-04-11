Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Time worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIME. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Time during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,212,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Time during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Time by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,491,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,634,000 after buying an additional 489,457 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Time in the 4th quarter valued at $8,988,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Time during the fourth quarter worth $7,053,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Time stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Time Inc has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Time from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Time Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. The Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

