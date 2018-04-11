Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo by 567.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,052,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 477,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. UBS raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254,765.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

