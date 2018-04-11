Wendys Co (WEN) Receives $17.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wendys to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim raised Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Wendys from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

WEN stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Wendys has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,019.77, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Wendys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,264,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wendys by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

