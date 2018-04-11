Western Gas Equity (NYSE:WGP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Western Gas Equity (NYSE:WGP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Equity earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.4165957710158 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE WGP traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 265,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,195. Western Gas Equity has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $7,106.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western Gas Equity (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Western Gas Equity had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Gas Equity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Western Gas Equity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

About Western Gas Equity

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

