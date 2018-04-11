Western Gas Partners LP (WES) Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Western Gas Partners worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Western Gas Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 149.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Western Gas Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

WES opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Western Gas Partners LP has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6,409.29, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $632.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.17 million. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 25.24%. Western Gas Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that Western Gas Partners LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/western-gas-partners-lp-wes-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-associates-updated.html.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.