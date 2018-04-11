Westlake Chemical (WLK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.6193804303372 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

WLK traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,740.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Blakely sold 4,038 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $448,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock worth $11,545,548. Corporate insiders own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

