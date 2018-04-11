Analysts Set Expectations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 target price on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.01, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.89. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

