Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $103,000 in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Stock

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $4,091,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $19,804,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 4,184,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,458.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Data had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on First Data in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Data from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

