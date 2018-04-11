PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo set a $157.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.89.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. 1,350,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,951. The firm has a market cap of $70,366.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $115.45 and a twelve month high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,070,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

