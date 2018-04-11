Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,823,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after buying an additional 602,128 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 781,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after buying an additional 524,931 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,107,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,549,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,423,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,457,000 after buying an additional 293,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $638,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 396,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $19,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 324,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,205.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,273. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12,067.83, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

