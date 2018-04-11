Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBLX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. 302,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,578. The stock has a market cap of $1,718.47, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $57.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NBLX. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

