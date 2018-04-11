Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $677,000 Position in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WGL were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WGL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WGL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WGL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WGL by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WGL by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

WGL stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4,343.96, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. WGL Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $86.89.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $652.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.30 million. WGL had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.67%. research analysts expect that WGL Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

