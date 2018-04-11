WhaleCoin Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, WhaleCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. WhaleCoin has a total market cap of $328,432.00 and approximately $59,007.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhaleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.06054160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00199625 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00127694 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin Profile

WhaleCoin (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 8,368,162 coins. The official message board for WhaleCoin is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. The official website for WhaleCoin is whalecoin.org. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase WhaleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

