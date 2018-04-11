Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wheaton Precious Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0476235768488 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

WPM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 717,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,031. The firm has a market cap of $9,117.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.84 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

