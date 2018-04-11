Whirlpool (WHR) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS raised shares of Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.80.

WHR opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $145.59 and a fifty-two week high of $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,376.31, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,875,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,934,000 after acquiring an additional 115,880 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,004,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,047,000 after acquiring an additional 177,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,337,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

