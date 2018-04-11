WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $15.96 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges including Lbank, EXX, Bittrex and FreiExchange. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $252,836.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00207250 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010195 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 248,861,141 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin (XWC) is a three year old decentralized global blockchain with a focus on cyber security, payments & secure communications While available to everyone, WhiteCoin is driven by a dedicated community of supporters yet controlled by no one single individual. This attractive combination will help ensure stability, growth, and compelling technological developments.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, EXX, Lbank, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

