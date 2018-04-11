Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $945,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

