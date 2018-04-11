Wild Crypto Achieves Market Capitalization of $747,436.00 (CRYPTO:WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Wild Crypto has a market capitalization of $747,436.00 and approximately $5,503.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Crypto token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Wild Crypto has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00786145 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Wild Crypto Profile

Wild Crypto’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com.

Wild Crypto Token Trading

Wild Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Crypto must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

