Arbutus Biopharma Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst Y. Xu anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABUS. BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,330. The stock has a market cap of $283.61, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 796.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,266,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 56,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7,615.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 741,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,963 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 261,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

