Enerplus (ERF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Enerplus worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

NYSE:ERF opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,696.73, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.35. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $213.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.30 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Enerplus announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback 17,100,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enerplus (ERF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/william-blair-investment-management-llc-has-17-08-million-stake-in-enerplus-erf-updated-updated.html.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.