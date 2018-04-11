William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,186 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 304.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

NYSE TGS opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,303.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.

