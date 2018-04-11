LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of LHC Group worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in LHC Group by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 45,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.92, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.82 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $909,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

