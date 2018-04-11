Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Douglas Dynamics worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $984.96, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $137.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 11.66%. analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Young sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $35,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Dejana sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $32,226.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $1,223,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

