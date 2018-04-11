William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Position in Baozun (BZUN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,993 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Baozun worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,562.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 3.82. Baozun has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Position in Baozun (BZUN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/william-blair-investment-management-llc-sells-326993-shares-of-baozun-inc-bzun-updated-updated.html.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.