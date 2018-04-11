Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) CFO William D. Baird III Sells 10,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,460.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 1,630,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,537.99, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.46. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 769.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 123,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 70,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

