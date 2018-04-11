William Hill (LON:WMH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.31) price target on the gambling company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of William Hill to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.95) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.51) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 315 ($4.45) to GBX 330 ($4.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 295 ($4.17) to GBX 305 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 323.29 ($4.57).

LON:WMH traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 327.20 ($4.62). 2,458,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 239.10 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.88).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

