Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Williams Pipeline Partners (WPZ) Share Price

Headlines about Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Williams Pipeline Partners earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.2601419950804 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

WPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Pipeline Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

NYSE:WPZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 222,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,097. Williams Pipeline Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32,772.18, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Pipeline Partners had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Pipeline Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Pipeline Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

